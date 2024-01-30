Horrific video: Thief strangles elderly woman in robbery attempt

A horrific video of a robber attempting to kill an elderly woman in a robbery attempt in Visakhapatnam, India is going viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS HORRIFIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

⚠️ Disturbing Clip⚠️

A young man who tied a towel around the neck of Lakshmi Narayanamma, who was alone in Anakapalli Gavarapalem Park Center, Andhra Prad, and gave her an 8-tula gold chain. In the CCTV footage, Govind, who works in cable, was identified

The viral video of the incident showed Govind wrapping a towel around Laxmi Narayanamma’s neck and started strangling her.

She struggled to protect herself from the robber’s grasp and cried for help. The assailant covered her mouth to silence her.

Laxmi Narayanamma survived the ordeal and was out of danger but Govind escaped with her eight tola gold chain.

A report by India Today stated that Govind was a cable technician, who used to come to his victim’s house for for work. He took advantage of her being alone in the house and attempted to snatch the gold chain.

The robber is at large and the woman’s family filed a case against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

