‘Dhoom 4’: Thieves commit Bollywood-style robbery

A baffling incident saw thieves writing ‘Dhoom 4’ on the blackboard of a school whose computers and other equipment they stole.

The weird incident happened in the Khatiguda area of Nabarangpur district in the Odisha state of India. The staff reached the school and saw the locks of the headmaster’s rooms broken.

They went inside and were shocked to see that the computer, photocopy machine, printer, sound box and weighing machine were not there.

Related – Mistakes in TOP Bollywood movies you didn’t notice

They wrote that the upcoming Bollywood movie Dhoom 4, which is reported to be a sequel to Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, is coming soon. They wrote a note on the blackboard in which they challenged the authorities to catch them if they could..

It is pertinent to mention that the Dhoom franchise swooned in film lovers with its enthralling bike chases.

The reports of Dhoom 4 being in the works have made rounds for years. The producers had approached prolific actors Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and his actor wife Deepika Padukone to work in the possible project.

Later, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar had denied being part of the project. Deepika Padukone has not signed for the film as well.

Comments