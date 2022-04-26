Thieves rob ATM machine with excavator; video goes viral

A video of thieves robbing an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) with the help of an excavator in India is going viral across social media.

The viral video, posted by the Viral Stringer channel on YouTube, saw a person going inside the Axis Bank-owned ATM. He opened the door and came outside.

Suddenly, the open door of the ATM gets smashed by the excavator’s bucket. The screen got damaged before it got uprooted and taken away.

An-India based news agency reported that INR2.7 million was inside the ATM. Police launched an investigation for the suspects’ arrest.

It is pertinent to mention that thieves often resort to bizarre methods for stealing money or even the entire machine.

Earlier, robbers were able to uproot an ATM in Karachi, but a timely call to the police foiled their attempt.

As per details, the unique robbery attempt was reported in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 3 near Disco Bakery, where a group of robbers managed to uproot the ATM and were loading it on a mini truck when the police party reached.

Seeing the police party, the robbers fled the scene by leaving the truck with the ATM. The police said they received a call from Madadgar 15 from a citizen that a few robbers are lifting Automated Teller Machine.

Acting on the information, the police party reached scene and foiled the bid.

