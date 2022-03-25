This house is available for Rs0 but there’s a catch

A three-bedroom house in the United States is up for sale without any cost but with a catch.

The market value of the historic house, located in Kansas state since 1910, Rs0.

However, the buyer cannot live in the house. However, the home is will shift to another place from where it was. It is because of it being in front of a hospital.

Its land will be taken over but will not demolish the house unless it goes unsold or taken to another place by this year’s end.

The Lincoln County Hospital & Healthcare Foundation is giving the house for free.

The listing stated that the two-floored house has “enough woodwork to make anyone swoon with wood floors and all oak and pine trim is in original condition.”

“The house is solid and has been occupied up until a few years ago,” it said. “A tour of the interior would prove the house is far from requiring demolition.

“The biggest issue is with the existing stone foundation which would be solved with the house moved to another location and placed on a new foundation.”

As far as the renovation is concerned, The exterior needs work to be doner but the buyer can live in the house and improves the condition in different stages if the need arises.

It stressed that the house was in much better condition than the street view which was suggested.

The foundation bagged a grant fund of $30,000 to contribute to the house’s relocation.

