Saturday, January 28, 2023
Web Desk

Viral: This real-life robot can melt, escape from jail

A group of scientists have invented a miniature robot that can melt and reshape itself to escape from jail.

Scientists at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh have managed to make their own miniature version by enriching gallium – which melts at 30.6C – with magnetic particles.

This robot works on command to melt itself when it is inside the jail or closed space. Then it reshapes itself and can come out from a small opening.

The shocking aspect is that when it comes out, it is rebuilt into its real shape again within 80 seconds.

People are calling it the real-life terminator.

