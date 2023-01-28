Viral: This real-life robot can melt, escape from jail

A group of scientists have invented a miniature robot that can melt and reshape itself to escape from jail.

Watch as this robot melts before reassembling, like a real-world version of Terminator 2’s T-1000 https://t.co/wymx5KpCQc pic.twitter.com/QBNS4uDUrt — New Scientist (@newscientist) January 25, 2023

Scientists at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh have managed to make their own miniature version by enriching gallium – which melts at 30.6C – with magnetic particles.

This robot works on command to melt itself when it is inside the jail or closed space. Then it reshapes itself and can come out from a small opening.

The shocking aspect is that when it comes out, it is rebuilt into its real shape again within 80 seconds.

People are calling it the real-life terminator.

Comments