Ticket collectors brawl with passenger on train, video goes viral

A video of a violent brawl between ticket collectors and a passenger on a train is going viral on Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed the ticket collector dragging the commuter from the top seat after taking off his bag and ID card. The passenger kicked him in retaliation.

The situation intensified when the official’s colleague joined in the act. They dragged him to the ground and ruthlessly kicked him.

The passenger was kicked in the face too. The other passengers called out the railway employees for their behaviour towards the commuter.

Video of 2 TTEs beating a passenger fiercely in #Muzaffarpur went viral, taking cognizance of the video, Railways suspended both TTEs #Viralvideo pic.twitter.com/QpCXrjiY9u — Yazhini (@Yazhini_11) January 6, 2023

The railway’s officials were suspended after the video of the violent brawl went viral on social media platforms.

It is not the first time that staff have assaulted passengers in India.

Earlier, staffers of one of the top Indian airlines badly beat up an elderly passenger following an alternation on the tarmac.

The situation happened when the man, identified as Rajiv Katiyal, got into an argument with some ground staffers over some issue and he allegedly abused them.

Related – Viral video: Women brawl, pull each other’s hair for train seat

The ground staffers stopped the man from boarding the bus that was taking passengers to the terminal. They-then manhandled him and dragged him on the tarmac for over a minute.

An IndiGo employee, Montu Kalra, who was at the site tried to intervene and shot a video of his colleagues manhandling the passenger. But he was later sacked.

Comments