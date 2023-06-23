‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ opens to mixed reviews

Bollywood film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ did not have the perfect start it was expecting as it received mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics.
‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ became a hot topic of discussion for the wrong reasons. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer is being criticized for the actors’ on-screen chemistry and “odd” casting.
Here’s what audiences thought of it.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui lost humility after getting some fame and the downfall has been real since then.#TikuWedsSheru
— AAKIB (@peeeeeekaaboooo) June 23, 2023
Tiku Weds Sheru: DREADFUL! – https://t.co/omXjD5iD29 https://t.co/UMsNZg9kMO
— Boxoffice Movie Streams Online (@boxofficefree) June 23, 2023
#TikuWedsSheru Wasted 40 minutes of my life TRYING to watch this DISGUSTING/ JUVENILE attempt to make a movie!!
All because of @Nawazuddin_S. I though if he is there movie would be good
Mr. Siddiqui, huge disappointment
— Manu Tandon (@tandonmanu) June 23, 2023
Can get that #NawazuddinSiddiqui too wants to have romance but atleast pick the right scripts ..#JogiraSaraRaRa #TikuWedsSheru
— movieman (@movieman777) June 23, 2023
Such a boring and pathetic movie…nothing good in this movie. Please don’t watch it.#TikuWedsSheru
— kriti (@kritspeaks) June 23, 2023
There were many netizens who spoke highly of it.
@iavneetkaur thank you for made my night 😊 with you fabulous movie #TikuWedsSheru ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
— Lusan Jaypuria (@JaypuriaLusan) June 23, 2023
@iavneetkaur supremacy, everybody surprised with her performance, Very nice movie, good job @KanganaTeam @Nawazuddin_S is fantastic as Sheru, #TikuWedsSheru pic.twitter.com/Ib6vQZqDbC
— 🇵 🇷 𝐀𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐓 (@Prashant1_lv1) June 23, 2023
Tiku weds Sheru ❤️ https://t.co/AvD1aaysZL
— Asad Mahmood (@Asad889908) June 23, 2023
Avneet deserves every possible Indian award for her performance in Tiku weds sheru !!! She just nailed it !!! @iavneetkaur good job girl !!!
— VAIBHAV (@BhaktWine) June 23, 2023
The film followed Tiku (Avneet Kaur)looking at marriage as an escape opportunity to shift from a local town to Mumbai to become an actress. A comedy of errors starts when she gets married to junior artist Sheru (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur shared the screen with Mukesh S. Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg, Zakir Hussain, Khushi Bharadwaj, Nikki Tamboli and others. Kangana Ranaut made a cameo appearance
The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav-directorial and backed by actress Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films.