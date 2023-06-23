‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ opens to mixed reviews

Bollywood film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ did not have the perfect start it was expecting as it received mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ became a hot topic of discussion for the wrong reasons. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer is being criticized for the actors’ on-screen chemistry and “odd” casting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Here’s what audiences thought of it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui lost humility after getting some fame and the downfall has been real since then.#TikuWedsSheru — AAKIB (@peeeeeekaaboooo) June 23, 2023

#TikuWedsSheru Wasted 40 minutes of my life TRYING to watch this DISGUSTING/ JUVENILE attempt to make a movie!! All because of @Nawazuddin_S. I though if he is there movie would be good Mr. Siddiqui, huge disappointment — Manu Tandon (@tandonmanu) June 23, 2023

Can get that #NawazuddinSiddiqui too wants to have romance but atleast pick the right scripts ..#JogiraSaraRaRa #TikuWedsSheru — movieman (@movieman777) June 23, 2023

Such a boring and pathetic movie…nothing good in this movie. Please don’t watch it.#TikuWedsSheru — kriti (@kritspeaks) June 23, 2023

There were many netizens who spoke highly of it.

@iavneetkaur thank you for made my night 😊 with you fabulous movie #TikuWedsSheru ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Lusan Jaypuria (@JaypuriaLusan) June 23, 2023

Tiku weds Sheru ❤️ https://t.co/AvD1aaysZL — Asad Mahmood (@Asad889908) June 23, 2023

Avneet deserves every possible Indian award for her performance in Tiku weds sheru !!! She just nailed it !!! @iavneetkaur good job girl !!! — VAIBHAV (@BhaktWine) June 23, 2023

The film followed Tiku (Avneet Kaur)looking at marriage as an escape opportunity to shift from a local town to Mumbai to become an actress. A comedy of errors starts when she gets married to junior artist Sheru (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur shared the screen with Mukesh S. Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg, Zakir Hussain, Khushi Bharadwaj, Nikki Tamboli and others. Kangana Ranaut made a cameo appearance

The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav-directorial and backed by actress Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films.