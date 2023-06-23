29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 24, 2023
‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ opens to mixed reviews

Bollywood film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru‘ did not have the perfect start it was expecting as it received mixed to negative reviews from audiences and critics.

Tiku Weds Sheru‘ became a hot topic of discussion for the wrong reasons. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer is being criticized for the actors’ on-screen chemistry and “odd” casting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Here’s what audiences thought of it.

There were many netizens who spoke highly of it.

The film followed Tiku (Avneet Kaur)looking at marriage as an escape opportunity to shift from a local town to Mumbai to become an actress. A comedy of errors starts when she gets married to junior artist Sheru (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur shared the screen with Mukesh S. Bhatt, Suresh Vishwakarma, Ghanshyam Garg, Zakir Hussain, Khushi Bharadwaj, Nikki Tamboli and others. Kangana Ranaut made a cameo appearance

The film is directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav-directorial and backed by actress Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films.

