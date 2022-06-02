VIRAL: Tom Cruise gets offended on question about ex-wife Nicole Kidman

A flashback video of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise giving a befitting reply to a journalist about his relationship with ex-wife Nicole Kidman is going viral.

In the viral video, shared on microblogging social media outlet Twitter, interviewer Peter Overton asked the Top Gun: Maverick actor if the Aquaman star was the love of his life.

The 59-year-old was taken by surprise by the question at first. He initially laughed it out and said, “What do you mean, Peter? How do you answer that question?”

However, the journalist started to pressure him to give an answer. The Days of Thunder actor said he and his fellow celebrity had a good relationship and wanted her to be happy.

Read More – Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ gets thumbs-up from movie

The interviewer was still not done and the Mission: Impossible actor had enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

He told him to be responsible for what he wanted to know and show some manners.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. They got married and became parents to adopt Connor and Isabella.

They ended their marriage in 2001.

Comments