Viral: Tornado destroys homes and property in Kansas USA with 165mph winds

A huge tornado in the US state of Kansas generated 165 mph winds and tore apart more than 1,000 homes and destroyed property in a 13-mile radius.

The tornado was named EF-3 tornado and filmed ripping through the Wichita suburb of Andover on Friday. The tornado sent vehicles and other structures flying hundreds of feet in the air.

According to the city’s fire chief Chad Russell, at least 300 to 400 buildings were completely annihilated and 1,074 homes were damaged as a result of the storm.

The tornado was active for over 21 munites, said the Weather Service on Friday. A man recorded the Tornado on his drone camera demolishing everything in its path.

Over a dozen tornadoes have been reported in Kansas and Illinois throughout Friday and Saturday.

According to the fire officer Russell, the city would take years to recover from the storm.

He said, ‘The city of Andover will be affected by this for years,’ he said. ‘We still have scars from 1991 (EF-5 tornado). I’m so thankful this tornado was not as bad as that, but we will literally be doing this for years.’

However, utility crews have restored power to more than 15,000 customers who lost power during the storm. Evergy said less than 1,000 people still lacked power in the Wichita area Sunday morning.

