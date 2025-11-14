Viral: Tour guide rescued after being strangled by python

Occasionally, adventure becomes deadly; the same happened with the tour guide in Indonesia, as he tried to hold the beast’s head.

A tour guide in Indonesia, while leading tourists through a waterway on Borneo Island, discovered the massive python on the riverbank New York Post reported.

The guide sits at the edge of the boat and reaches into the water to grasp the snake’s head, without realising that this adventure would become a nightmare for him.

As soon as he caught the beast’s head, the 6-meter python wrapped around his neck, causing him to fall overboard.

After resurfacing, he smacked the python desperately to get rid of death clutches, but the snake quickly coiled around his chest, constricting his arms and neck.

Fortunately, fellow tourists promptly responded and immediately jumped in to help and eventually freed him by grasping the snake’s head and tail, Daily Mail reported. He sustained no serious injuries.

The group later lifted the python onto the boat, took photographs, and released it back into the wild. The entire incident was captured on camera and went viral on social media.

Mohammad Alisa, who filmed the incident, stated, “It was the largest and strongest snake we’ve ever seen.”

A few months earlier, an 8.5-meter-long python reportedly swallowed a man alive in Indonesia.

Borneo Island is home to various python species, including the short-tailed python and reticulated python.

These non-venomous snakes inhabit wetlands, forests, and riverbanks, hunting by constricting prey. They occasionally venture into human settlements in search of food.