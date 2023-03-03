Viral video: Tractor accelerates by itself, crashes into store

A video of a tractor accelerating without a driver and smashing into a store is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the tractor igniting by itself. It accelerated ahead, mowed a bicycle and a motorcycle down and crashed into the store’s huge glass door before entering the store.

The man behind the counter rushed to the moving vehicle after the tractor entered the store. His effort went in vain.

The tractor continued to make its way inside the shop. It took three to four men to bring the situation under control.

It is not the first time that vehicles have moved on their own and resulted in consequences for the driver.

Related – Speeding car smashes into chapel after flying through the air

The video of an unoccupied car rolling across a road before plunging into a river by itself in Latvia is going viral across social media.

The clip shows two men exiting the car, which they parked near the river. It then started to move towards the water in reverse after 10 minutes.

A white minivan can be seen swerving around the car’s rear, thinking it was being driven in reverse gear.

The car, as if possessed, avoids being hit by two posts. It entered the spillway before falling into the river. The vehicle stayed afloat for a while before submerging inside it.

It went to the bottom of the river. The vehicle was tracked down a day later.

