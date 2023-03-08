WATCH: Train driver’s night vision video shows their tough job

A heart-stopping video that shows the risk train drivers face when steering a locomotive at night is going viral.

The video showed the locomotive moving at a fast speed.

Train drivers view at night. pic.twitter.com/axBkW6PXzg — Wow Terrifying (@WowTerrifying) March 7, 2023

The passengers may enjoy the journey and the surroundings, but the drivers are the ones who make sure the commuters have a safe and pleasant journey. They are responsible for keeping trains in the best shape.

However, they have to face the rules set by railway authorities.

It is pertinent to mention that train drivers show quick thinking to save the locomotives and people on railway tracks too. They have saved people from death and committing suicide.

Earlier, social media users praised a train driver whose video of saving a man from committing suicide on a railway track is going viral.

मोटरमैन द्वारा किया गया सराहनीय कार्य : मुंबई के शिवड़ी स्टेशन पर मोटरमैन ने देखा कि एक व्यक्ति ट्रैक पर लेटा है उन्होंने तत्परता एवं सूझबूझ से इमरजेंसी ब्रेक लगाकर व्यक्ति की जान बचाई। आपकी जान कीमती है, घर पर कोई आपका इंतजार कर रहा है। pic.twitter.com/OcgE6masLl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 2, 2022

An Indian news agency reported that the man walked onto the railway track in Mumbai and laid down on it after seeing the train coming towards him.

The train driver realized the situation and applied the emergency brake to save the man. The vehicle stopped a few feet away from the suicidal person.

The railway police took notice of the incident and came to the spot to take the man away from the railway tracks.

