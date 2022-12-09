Friday, December 9, 2022
VIRAL: Man narrowly escapes death after live wire falls on him

KHARAGPUR: An Indian Railway Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) got electrocuted by a live wire that fell on him at the platform in West Bengal’s Kharagpur railway station.

In the CCTV footage video, it can be seen that TTE was chatting with his fellow colleague standing on the platform when a live wire falls on his head.

According to Ananth Rupanagudi, a Railway bureaucrat wrote on Twitter, “A freak accident – a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE’s head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment.”

Officials said that the TTE identified as Sujan Singh was rescued immediately and admitted to Kharagpur Railway Hospital. He has suffered burns injuries on his body as well as his head and is currently under treatment.

Kharagpur DRM Mohammad Sujat Hashmi, while speaking to an Indian news channel said, “We don’t know the exact reason but there were some decorative wires that probably injured the TTE. Fortunately, he is stable now.”

 

