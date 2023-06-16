Tuba Anwar’s picture from ‘Baby Baji’ sets go viral

Actor Tuba Anwar, who is winning hearts with her portrayal of Farhat in the ARY Digital serial ‘Baby Baji‘, shared a picture of her with co-star Fazal Hussain from the sets of the drama.

Tuba Anwar shared a picture of her with her ‘Baby Baji‘ co-star Fazal Hussain, who essays Waleed on Instagram.

Speaking about their relationship in the drama, She said Farhat’s engagement to Wasif (Junaid Jamshed Niazi) wouldn’t have taken place if it wasn’t for Waleed.

Earlier, the actor – sharing her experience of working in the drama – said the shooting was done in a good and friendly environment.

Tuba Anwar said she loved the positive vibes on the sets.

‘Baby Baji‘ tells the story of Baby Aapa (Samina Ahmed) keeping her family together during her husband Siddiqui Sahab (Munawer Saeed)’s illness. They have four sons Jamal (Saud Qasmi), Naseer (Hassan Ahmed), Wasif (Junaid Jamshed Niazi) and Waleed (Fazal Hussain).

Jamal is married to Azra (Javeria Saud) while Wasif is Farhat’s husband.

The serial is written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan. It airs daily at 7PM PST on ARY Digital.