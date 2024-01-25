Two planes land side by side at airport, video goes viral

The aviation industry was left shocked after a video of two passenger planes landing side by side on parallel runways at a United States airport went viral.

According to a foreign news agency, the incident happened at the San Francisco International Airport. The viral video showed United Airlines and Alaska Airlines planes seemingly racing towards the runway.

However, it touched down on the landing strips and came to a stop side by side.

“United Airlines and Alaska Airlines coming in side by side into SFO to make a gorgeous parallel landing on 28L and 28R! One of the few places in the world you can watch planes land side by side like this!” the caption read.

The viral video has over 76,000 likes. Netizens reacted to the post with interesting comments.

A user wrote, “This is just crazy, stupid and reckless.” Another wrote, “I betcha they were racing.” A third stated, “Alaska Airlines won the gold medal.” A fourth added, “Mad skills there.”

A fifth remarked, “Smooth landing. Never saw two planes landing at the same time.”

It is pertinent to mention that San Francisco has witnessed bizarre aviation incidents in the past. Earlier, A United Airlines flight landed in the city after travelling through time.

The flight took off on 1st January, 2017 from Shanghai and landed in San Francisco on 31st December, 2016. The passengers on the flight got the opportunity to celebrate New Year twice due to the phenomenon.

