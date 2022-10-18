Viral: UAE fielder Basil Hameed takes brilliant catch in T20 World Cup

A video of UAE cricketer Basil Hameed taking an amazing catch in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka is going viral.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared the viral video on picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram. It showed the Basil Hameed diving to his left to catch out Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka.

The clip got millions of likes from Instagram users. They heaped praise on his effort on the field.

Here’s what they had to say.

“Catch of the tournament👏”

“Jonty Rhodes wants to know ur location….🙌”

“Absolutely brilliant catch 🔥🔥”

“This is an absolute stunner by Basil Hameed… Just wow!”

“Flying jet ❤️”

“Out standing catch 🙏🙏”

However, his brilliant fielding effort went in vain as Sri Lanka humbled UAE by 79 runs.

Batting first, the 2014 champions scored 172-8 in their 20 overs with Pathum Nissanka scoring a half-century. His 74-run knock came off 60 balls with the help of six fours and two maximums.

Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in with his 21-ball 33 which included three fours and a six.

Karthik Meiyappan was the pick of UAE bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

UAE put on a dreadful batting performance. They were dismissed for 73 in 18.1 overs with only three batters scoring double figures.

Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique and Chirag Suri made 19, 18 and 14 runs.

Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva bagged three wickets each. Maheesh Theekshana dismissed two UAE batters.

