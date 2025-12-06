WATCH: Moment thief realises he is caught on camera

KENT: A video of a thief is going viral on social media in UK and elsewhere as it catches his expressions the moment, he realises that he is caught on surveillance cameras.

The video, widely shared online, shows two masked men storming into a house before one of them suddenly freezes, realising too late that a hidden camera has captured his every move as he loots through drawers for jewellery.

The thieves were later identified as Ricky Rixon, 39, of Spindle Mews in Orpington, and Lorenzo King, 36, of Beckenham Road, Beckenham.

Both targeted homes in Sevenoaks and Tonbridge on three occasions between 9 October 2023 and 8 January 2024, stealing cars, keys, and sentimental jewellery.

Among the vehicles taken was a Seat Ibiza car, later found to have been used in another burglary. The pair also snatched a widow’s ring and other valuables, selling much of the stolen jewellery as scrap to a London pawnbroker under false names against £7,405.

Their spree came to an abrupt end when Kent Police patrols spotted the stolen car in Paddock Wood. A forensic examination linked the vehicle to Rixon, and officers recovered a mobile phone during his arrest, and his accomplice King was detained shortly afterwards.

CCTV footage recovered from one of the victims confirmed King’s identity and presence at the scene, along with the retrieval of a Nike tracksuit.

Investigators later uncovered, revealing that both men had pocketed tens of thousands of pounds during the series of burglaries.

Rixon and King were charged and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and laundering criminal property.

Both were each sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, December 4, to five years and four months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Celia King said: “Rixon and King smashed their way into homes, leaving their victims feeling frightened and vulnerable, before unscrupulously selling their sentimental items as scrap metal.

“The offenders went to great lengths to avoid detection by using face coverings and false registration plates on mission vehicles.

“We are grateful to the victims for their fast thinking in reporting the offences and for their unwavering support as officers worked to gather indisputable evidence that ultimately led to Rixon and King’s conviction.”