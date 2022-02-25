VIRAL: Ukrainian father daughter’s emotional goodbye amid war

In a video from the war struck Ukraine, a father, who had to stay back home to defend the borders of Ukraine after the Russian attack, bids an emotional goodbye to his little girl not knowing if he will ever see her again.

After weeks of stressful build-up, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.

As a result, millions of people including the little angel in the video, had to relocate, leaving their homes and families behind.

This heartbreaking video of a father, bidding goodbye to his little girl unaware if he will ever see her face again, has moved netizens to tears.

The clip has gone viral over social media and is bound to leave its viewers sobbing by the end of it.

Comments