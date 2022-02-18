PSL7: Quetta’s Umar Akmal hits 22-ball 50

Quetta Gladiators batter Umar Akmal hit three sixes off Khushdil Shah of Multan Sultan during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 fixture in Lahore and the video is viral.

The moment happed during the ninth over of Quetta Gladiators innings. He hit all the shots straight down the ground.

The official Facebook page of the illustrious 20-over tournament wrote that the cricketer was “owning the over”.

The netizens were delighted over his superb hitting. They took to the comments section to praise his performance.

“Wow, great hitting by Umar Akmal. So happy for him,” a social media user wrote while another stated that he loves the batsman. Third netizen said that the king was back.

The right-hander scored 22-ball 50. He hit two fours and six maximums. He was caught out by Sahahnawaz Dahani off-spinner Imran Tahir’s bowling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Akmal (@u_akmal)

His efforts went in vain as Quetta Gladiators suffered a record-setting 117-run defeat.

Read More: Umar Akmal’s blistering come-back cameo triggers meme-fest

Umar Akmal, who is the brother of Peshawar Zalmi batter Kamran Akmal, scored 50 off 23 balls. He hit two fours and six maximums.

He was caught out by Sahahnawaz Dahani off-spinner Imran Tahir’s bowling.

The cricketer has scored 99 runs from four games in this year’s tournament at an average of 24.75 and strike rate of 186.79.

Comments