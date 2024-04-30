Umar Gul bursts into tears revealing reason behind retirement

Former Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul burst into tears while revealing why he retired from cricket.

During an interview with A Sports, former fast bowler Umar Gul with teary eyes said the death of a close friend was a reason for him to bid farewell to cricket.

Gul said Kaleem was his best friend since 2024. He described their bond, saying that when he looked at Kaleem, he understood what was in his heart.

Umar Gul revealed that in the first year of the pandemic, just two days before Eid, Kaleem died in a traffic accident.

He further explained that he used to come to Karachi only for Kaleem, and when Kaleem was no longer there, he decided to retire from cricket, adding that he hadn’t even told this reason to his wife until now.

Umar Gul expressed that he still misses his friend a lot. It has been a month since he came to Karachi for an operation, and during this time, he didn’t tell any friends to meet up.

It may be noted that Umar Gul made his international debut in 2003 and represented Pakistan in 47 Tests. The pacer took 163 wickets at a strike rate of 34.06, while 179 ODI wickets at 29.34.

Gul also played 60 T20Is between 2003 and 2016 and grabbed 85 wickets at a strike strike of 16.97.