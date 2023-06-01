Ushna Shah visits Disneyland with husband; pictures, video go viral

Showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah who is reunited with her husband, Hamza Amin is currently enjoying some quality time with him in Europe and one of her stops was Disneyland.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the ‘Habs’ star treated her fans with some adorable glimpses from her recent outing to Paris Disneyland.

The actor is seen in the mandatory theme park style, featuring the Mickey Mouse hoodie and the iconic, Minnie’s polka-dotted bow headband, with her braids. “‘Who says we have to grow up?’ – Walt Disney 🧿 🏰” read the caption on the four picture and video gallery of Shah.

The viral pictures received love from her millions of followers on the gram who not only liked the posts but also left heartwarming comments for the couple.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Ushna Shah and Pakistani-Austrian golfer Hamza Amin exchanged vows in the last week of February, amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity.

The actor had announced the engagement to Amin earlier.

Speaking on a recent chat show outing, Ushna Shah disclosed that she was introduced to her now-husband by a close friend. They became friends after a few meetings and Amin expressed the wish to marry her, after which families were involved.