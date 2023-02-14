Ushna Shah’s latest pictures with fiance Hamza Amin go viral

Actor Ushna Shah penned a sweet message for her fiance Hamza Amin on Valentine’s Day in her latest Instagram post.

Ushna Shah shared pictures of her with golfer Hamza Amin on the visual-sharing platform. The actor wrote her fiance is her forever valentine. She thanked him for giving her an unexpected birthday surprise.

Thousands of Instagram users liked her pictures.

The ‘Balaa’ Ushna announced her engagement to golf player Hamza Amin by sharing a picture on the interactive platform in December last year.

On the professional front, her portrayal of Ayesha Basit Khan, the wife of protagonist Basit Salman Khan (Feroze Khan), in the recently concluded superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Habs‘ was praised in particular.

The cast also featured Ayesha Omar, Dania Enwer, Janice Tessa, Saba Faisal, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh, Imran Aslam and others.

Aliya Makdoom wrote and Mushaddiq Malek directed the show.

Ushna Shah has cemented her name with her captivating performances in her serials. The actor can play the roles of both protagonist and antagonist to perfection.

She has starred in several superhit dramas with ‘Ab Kar Meri Rafugari‘, ‘Lashkara‘, ‘Balaa‘, ‘Cheekh‘, ‘Help Me Durdana‘, ‘Bewafa‘, ‘Habs‘ being some of them.

