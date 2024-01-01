Usman Khawaja remembers David Warner’s nasty prank

Australia cricketers David Warner and Usman Khawaja have been close friends since childhood, and the duo played a lot of cricket while growing up.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Ahead of David Warner’s retirement from Test cricket, Usman Khawaja recalled a hilarious prank his teammate played on others. Judging by the story, it seems that his teammate had a mischievous personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

He recalled the time when they got into “cherry fights” and his mother would be furious at them as getting rid of stains on the clothes is difficult.

“Davey [David Warner] was an absolute menace,” he said. “He was a terror as a kid honestly. One of the stories I bring up all the time that I love was we used to have tea time and he always gravitated towards the cherries. He is a smart man and he knows those cherries stain.

“So we would pick up a cherry and chuck it at other people and teammates and the mum’s would be blowing up at the end of the day because they couldn’t get these cherry stains off. It is impossible to get cherry stains off.”

Moreover, Usman Khawaja added that David Warner has a polarising personality like the late-great cricketer Shane Warne.

“He (Warner) has that persona about him, he is a bit like Warnie [Shane Warne], he is polarising. Like Warnie was and a lot of Australia loves Warnie. There was a lot of people I grew up with who didn’t like Warnie and there were people sitting on either side, very polarising. Davey is the same. He is very polarising. You either love him or you don’t. There is nothing really in the middle,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

Usman Khawaja added that David Warner is a generous person off the field who gets along with others easily.

“You would have no idea that he is a Test cricketer and one of the greats of the game. He is the first person I see whether it is family or friends, he is like what do you want? I will get it for you. What do you need? I will do this or that for you,” Usman Khawaja added.

Usman Khawaja said he highly trusts David Warner and the latter is the one he would first ask for help during personal crisis.

“He is that kind of guy and that is the side you don’t see of him and he doesn’t show that to a lot of people, so people just see what they see on the field and make up their minds, which is fair enough,” the cricketer said.

Usman Khawaja said that people would not know the “real” David Warner behind the scenes as he can be quite rough even off the field, but the latter is a really good person.

Related – Australia’s Usman Khawaja bats for David Warner amid tussle with Mitchell Johnson’