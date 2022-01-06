VIRAL: Usman Khawaja’s wife, daughter celebrate his Test century

A video of Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja’s wife and daughter celebrating the batsman’s century in the fourth Ashes Test against England is going viral.

The viral clip on Facebook sees Usman Khawaja’s wife Rachel McLellan sitting in one of the stands of the Sydney Cricket Ground with her baby daughter Aisha in her lap.

As the batman completes his hundred, she gets up with the child before raising it above her head. She lowers her down before she started clapping.

As of this moment, the viral clip has garnered at least 1.8 million views with 81,000 reactions and counting.

The Facebook users took to the comment section to show their love for the moment.

“Such a beautiful moment to see the first century in front of his wife and little daughter,” a social media user said. “Khwaja is a great player. Many congratulations to him and his wife,” another stated

A third user wrote: “Isn’t family wonderful? The most important thing in our lives that keeps are going even if all chips are down.

Usman such a neglected player, he should be regular for the Australian team.”

The left-handed batsman was the top scorer in Australia’s first innings as he made 137 off 260 deliveries with 13 fours to his name.

Australia declared at 416-8 on day two. In reply, England were 13-0 at stumps day two.

