Vehicle crashes into roadside dhaba, horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a speeding tempo crashing into an eatery is going viral on social media application Twitter.

The viral video showed the out-of-control vehicle ramming into the roadside dhaba Bapano Bagicho (Bapa’s garden) in the Saroli area in India’s Surate state, destroying walls and furniture.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

A person ran outside the shop.

Indian news agency Free Press Journal said the driver fled after the accident. It was unclear if the person running outside the shop was him.

At least two people suffered serious injuries in the road mishap.

The owner said he was lucky to have survived

“I was sitting at the counter and suddenly a Bolero pick-up came in,” he wrote. “Within a moment or two, it crept in in such a way that we could not understand anything. 8 to 10 customers were inside, three of them were injured. I also sustained minor injuries and went to Diamond Hospital for treatment.”

