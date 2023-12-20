Horrific: 64-year-old woman beaten up, raped, thrown out naked

In a horrific video that went viral online, a 64-year-old woman was beaten up, raped and thrown out naked on the street.

The incident took place in Maharashtra where a 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly offering a 60-year-old woman to drop her home, instead taking her to his house in Mankhurd and sexually molesting her.

Later, the man allegedly threw her out of his house in naked condition. The passersby saw her lying naked in an inebriated condition and called the cops after covering her with clothes.

Police took the woman to the hospital where she was treated for multiple injuries.

Police said the incident had taken place on Sunday and that the accused was arrested on Monday.

“He was produced before the local court on the charges of assault and rape and he has been remanded to police custody,” said an officer.

According to the police, the victim said that she sells hand-made brooms and on Sunday she had gone outside for the same purpose when she met the accused.

It was evening when the man allegedly befriended her, took her to his house, offered her liquor and raped her.

When she allegedly sought help, the man assaulted her and threw her out of the house. However, the next day police arrested him. The cops said that the man does odd labour jobs and stays on rent in Mankhurd.