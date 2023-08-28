Watch: Abducted at birth, man meets mother after 42 years

In an emotional family reunion video which went viral, man met his mother for the first time after 42 years as he was abducted at birth.

🔴 Mamá te amo, fue lo primero que dijo Jimmy Lippert Thyden a su madre cuando la abrazo luego de casi 4 décadas sin verla. Jimmy fue uno de los más de 20.000 bebés que fueron arrebatados a sus madres, en su mayoría niños y niñas de bajos ingresos, en Chile durante la dictadura… pic.twitter.com/vhETVEoFka — Roberto Kiltro (@RobertoMerken) August 27, 2023

The emotional video of the mother and son meeting for the first time after 42 years has been winning hearts on the internet.

Jimmy Thyden was a newborn and was put in an incubator because he was premature; his mother was told by the ‘doctors’ and ‘nurses’ that the little boy had passed away and his body had been ‘disposed off’.

For 42 years, Jimmy Lippert Thyden lived with the knowledge that he did not have any living relatives and he was an adopted child.

A few weeks ago, Jimmy Lippert Thyden read a news article that a man in California met his real mother after getting to know that he had been abducted in Chile; Jimmy thought that this might also be the case with him and in the coming weeks, he came to know that he had a family who also did not know about his existence.

Jimmy Lippert Thyden met his real mother, Maria Angelica Gonzalez outside her home in Valdivia, Chile. The mother and son could not hold back their tears when Jimmy’s voice cracked, ‘Hola Mama’. “I love you very much,” Jimmy Lippert Thyden told his mother in Spanish as they shared the ‘warmest hug’ amid tears.