Viral video: Alien-looking creature 'Sea Devil' caught on camera

A strange sea creature looking like an alien has been recently spotted in the Galapagos Islands which the scientists call the ‘Sea Devil’.

The video of the strange creature recorded by a team of scientists went viral. According to scientists, the creature is a member of the goosefish family, but it’s also known as the monkfish.

The monkfish is flat and stays still on the muddy ocean floor, waiting for its food.

It has a big head with lots of sharp, curved teeth. Some people even thought it could swallow a whole goose, which is how it got the name “goosefish.” Fishermen called it “sea devil” because they found it a bit scary in their fishing nets.

The sea devil’s way of catching food is interesting. It doesn’t move much; it just lies there on the ocean floor. It has a fleshy spine on its head that it uses to attract its prey. When it wants to eat, it opens its big mouth and swallows other fish and sea creatures whole.

The scientists shared a video of this sea devil on October 10, and a lot of people have watched it – more than 23,000 times.

