Viral video: Alligator suddenly appears on horse racing track

A video of a horse getting terrified as an alligator walking down a racetrack is going viral across social media.

In the viral video, we can see the reptile cross the race track while the handler of the horse, which was to participate in a race after two hours, stood closer to the unnerved animal. 

The horse was scared out of its wits by seeing the alligator walking it in front of it. It tried to free itself but could not do so as the handler had a firm grip. 

The animal ran around in circles while the handler tried to calm him down. The alligator did not give any problems as it made its own. 

The video was shared on Facebook by Joe Allen and later shared on Twitter. It has thousands of likes with hundreds of likes and retweets.

Here’s what netizens had to say.

Crocodiles and alligators are one of the most dangerous creatures on earth. Humans as well as animals can have problems in dealing with the threat it poses. 

