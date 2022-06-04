Viral video: Alligator suddenly appears on horse racing track

A video of a horse getting terrified as an alligator walking down a racetrack is going viral across social media.

In the viral video, we can see the reptile cross the race track while the handler of the horse, which was to participate in a race after two hours, stood closer to the unnerved animal.

The horse was scared out of its wits by seeing the alligator walking it in front of it. It tried to free itself but could not do so as the handler had a firm grip.

The animal ran around in circles while the handler tried to calm him down. The alligator did not give any problems as it made its own.

Well, that’s not something you see every day at the track… 😳🐊 (🎥 via Facebook – Joe Allen) pic.twitter.com/o6g0XGdRIn — Racing.com (@Racing) May 27, 2022

The video was shared on Facebook by Joe Allen and later shared on Twitter. It has thousands of likes with hundreds of likes and retweets.

Here’s what netizens had to say.

Seems silly to keep the horse there🙈🙈 — Beth Shaw (@BethShaw_ETT) May 27, 2022

I don’t blame the horse! I wouldn’t want to be too close to it either! — Dale Volmer (@DVolmer) June 3, 2022

I wonder what a group of horses would do to that gator 🐊..Do you have a couple of Clydesdales around.. — ykotarac (@ykotarac) May 27, 2022

Crocodiles and alligators are one of the most dangerous creatures on earth. Humans as well as animals can have problems in dealing with the threat it poses.

