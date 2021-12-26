WATCH: Delivery driver risks life to protect woman, pet from pit bull attack

A delivery driver of Amazon has bravely prevented a customer’s daughter and her pet from a pit bull’s attack in Las Vegas, the US whose video went viral.

The doorbell video showed the 19-year-old Lauren Ray petting a pit bull before her own pet dog steps outside the house, sending the pit bull into a frenzy who started attacking her pet, Max.

Lauren Ray picked her small pet up off the ground to save him. She screamed for help while struggling to keep the pit bull away.

An Amazon employee Stephanie Lontz rushed to them at the right time and stood between the teen and the pit bull.

“Bad dog,” the Amazon driver yells as she jumps from side to side to keep the pit bull at bay before the teen goes inside with her dog, New York Post reported.

An #Amazon delivery driver has saved a woman and her dog from a vicious pit bull attack in #LasVegas. The heroic courier, who saved the woman and her #dog from the attack, has conquered hearts across social media.#dogs #dogattack #pitbull #anews pic.twitter.com/3f1yKZ5jLd — ANews (@anews) December 21, 2021

“I didn’t have enough time to say thank you. I was just shaken up but I’m so glad I got to see you again and it means a lot to me,” Lauren told the woman later.

“The screams made me think of my own child,” the heroic Amazon employee said. “I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation. I wouldn’t even think it’s motherly – it’s just the human thing to do,” she added.

