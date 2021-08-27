WATCH: Armenia parliamentary brawl goes viral on social media

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Armenian Parliament as lawmakers started fighting amongst each other.

The video showed the parliamentarians throwing objects at each other while others exchanged blows during a session.

It was the first meeting of the Amerianian parliament since Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Civil Contract party won the election earlier this year.

The situation erupted when a lawmaker from the ruling party labelled some former defence ministers as traitors.

Armenia’s acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, and his Civil Contract party won a parliamentary election with 53.92% of the vote, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the electoral commission.

Pashinyan had earlier claimed victory in Sunday’s election based on preliminary results, with his party taking an early lead over its closest challenger, the Armenia Alliance, led by former President Robert Kocharyan.