Video: Auto driver killed as tree falls on his vehicle

In a terrifying incident, an auto driver was killed after a huge tree fell on his vehicle while he was waiting at a traffic signal, the police said.

According to details, the incident took place in India’s Hyderabad city, wherein an autorickshaw driver died after a massive tree fell on his vehicle near old MLA quarters.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, which shows the tree getting uprooted and falling sideways onto the auto.

An auto driver died on the spot, after suddenly a huge tree fell on his auto rickshaw, near old MLA Quarters in Hyderabad.#Hyderabad #RoadSafety #tree pic.twitter.com/LnOMpJJ0l8 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 2, 2023

The driver – identified as Mohd Ghouse – was going in his auto rickshaw from Ramkote towards Hyderguda when he slowed down his vehicle at the Old MLA Quarters traffic signal.

“A big tree uprooted and fell on the auto rickshaw. He was pulled out and rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said the police.

A case is registered and the police are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.