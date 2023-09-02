27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Advertisement -

Video: Auto driver killed as tree falls on his vehicle

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a terrifying incident, an auto driver was killed after a huge tree fell on his vehicle while he was waiting at a traffic signal, the police said.

According to details, the incident took place in India’s Hyderabad city, wherein an autorickshaw driver died after a massive tree fell on his vehicle near old MLA quarters.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, which shows the tree getting uprooted and falling sideways onto the auto.

The driver – identified as Mohd Ghouse – was going in his auto rickshaw from Ramkote towards Hyderguda when he slowed down his vehicle at the Old MLA Quarters traffic signal.

“A big tree uprooted and fell on the auto rickshaw. He was pulled out and rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said the police.

A case is registered and the police are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.