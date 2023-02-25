Saturday, February 25, 2023
Viral Video: Baby Langur weeps over dead mother

A video went viral when a baby Langur went viral for clinging to his mother and crying over the dead body.

The loss of a mother is a painful feeling, be it human or animal, the pain is the same. Recently, a video clip went viral where a baby Langur can be seen sobbing over his mother’s dead body.

The mother was struck by a speeding car in the Indian state of Assam. The baby Langur seems baffled by the incident. He was sitting beside the dead body, holding his mother’s face, trying to wake her up but she had left him

The netizens are astonished and heartbroken to see the baby Langur crying over his mother’s loss. 

