Viral video: Baby tries pizza for first time, her reaction is super relatable

A video of a toddler reacting to eating pizza for the first time has gone viral over social media platforms.

The viral video, which has millions of likes on the visuals-sharing social media platform sees a woman feeding a small bite of the delicacy to the baby girl. The baby closes its eyes to relish the taste. The woman laughed as the girl kept munching.

Pizza is undoubtedly one of the most popular foods among children and elders in the world.

The mystery of pizza boxes

Many of you must have noticed that the dish comes in a square box. But have you thought about why, despite being round in shape, a pizza comes in a square box?

The answer is actually quite simple: square boxes are easier and less expensive to produce because they are assembled from one sheet of cardboard.

They’re easy to construct on-site, and can be easily stacked and stored in corners or in the freezer aisle.

Round boxes are way too hard to make as compared to square ones, and meanwhile, the square boxes also keep your meal safe.

The next question: why is it not cut into squares? Why are Pizza slices cut in triangles?

The only way to cut a round thing evenly is to cut it into small triangles. Pizza is also cut square in many places. But that is when the size of the pizza is very big.

