Viral video: Bear caught on camera opening the house door

A black bear was caught on camera opening the house door and strolling inside in Colarado, the viral video shows.

The video, posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Southwest Region, shows the bear standing on its hind legs, using its paw to push down the Telluride-area home door handle, and walking right in.

Officials warned that bears learning to open doors “can lead to a lot of conflict,” especially in residential areas.

“This summer, our officers have dealt with numerous bear break-ins around Telluride and Mountain Village,” CPW said, adding that in some cases, multiple bears entered the same home in a single night.

The agency urged residents to promptly report bear intrusions instead of waiting days. “The earlier you call CPW, the better it could end up for you and the bear,” officials said.

Earlier, in a viral funny incident, a mama bear and her cubs made an unexpected yet gorgeous visit to a Monrovia, California backyard, pleasing residents with their playful antics.

Local homeowners Rick Martinez and Brian Gordon shared a viral post on Instagram, showing the animal family walking into the yard before the mother bear confidently stepped into the pool for a swim, while her cubs watched from a safe distance.