Viral video: ‘Beggar’ goes to buy iPhone 15 with coins

A social experiment video went crazy viral on Instagram which showed a man dressing as a beggar tried to purchase an iPhone 15 with coins.

The Instagram video based on a social media was created by a YouTube channel called ‘Experiment King.’

In the viral video, a man dressed like a beggar went to buy an iPhone 15 with a bag full of coins.

The ‘beggar’ visited several mobile showrooms in Jodhpur, Rajasthan but the staffers stopped him from entering the premises while others refused to accept the coins as payment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Experiment King (@experiment_king)

Eventually, a shopkeeper agreed to accept the payment in coins and handed him an iPhone Pro Max model.

After the transaction was completed, the shop owner was in for a surprise when the beggar revealed that it was all a prank.

The video garnered over 33 million views and millions of likes.