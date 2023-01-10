Viral video: Biker miraculously survives after coming under bus wheel

A video went viral on the internet where a biker miraculously survived even after coming under the bus wheel.

Recently a CCTV footage started surfing on the internet when a speeding biker lost his balance and skidded right under the bus coming from the opposite side.

The bus was taking a turn and it was full of passengers. The wheel can be seen hitting the biker’s head but he was lucky that he was wearing a helmet.

The helmet got stuck in between the wheel and the road. The driver then had to reverse the bus to help the biker get out of there.

At first glance, it looked like the biker is dead but luckily, he survived.

Comments