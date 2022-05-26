Viral video: Bird flies away with woman’s pizza

A hilarious video of a bird flying away with a pizza left by a woman in her backyard garden has gone viral on social media as some netizens claimed it was a fabricated video.

The incident occurred when the woman went to her backyard garden to enjoy her pizza but had to witness the hilarious situation after she went inside the home for some work, only to find the pizza missing on her return.

The video shared on Instagram showed an empty pizza box that could be seen lying on the table outside. She can also be heard saying, “Oh my god, who ate the pizza.” The camera then points to the sky, and the bird can be seen flying away with the whole food. “No way!” she exclaims while laughing.

The video has received mixed responses with some netizens also terming it a fabricated video while the others enjoying how a bird took away the food.

