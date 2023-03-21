Viral video: Boy carrying crocodile on his back leaves netizens shocked

In a scary viral video, a boy carries an alive crocodile on his back and it has left the netizens shocked.

Children are fond of playing with toys, playing games and participating in other sports activities but this boy fearlessly carried a crocodile on his back.

Even thinking of a crocodile or going near it is scary grown-up people would always avoid it.

The video that went viral in no time shows a little boy walking casually and passing by a group of people while carrying a crocodile on his back.

The fearlessness of this child is because they are used to such reptiles and they have grown up in a such environment that they know to co-exist with them.

