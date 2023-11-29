WATCH: Brawl breaks out on top of amusement ride

In a bizarre video that went viral online, a brawl broke out between two groups on top of amusement ride.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where a violent fight broke out between two groups at a fair in Amroha district over tickets. The viral videos of the incident showed young men exchanging blows on top of an amusement ride at the fair.

A video showed chaotic scenes at the fair as the men threw kicks and punches at each other on top of the ride while others can be seen climbing the iron railing and scaling the carnival ride.

Chaos reigned at the fair for a while after the fight as cops arrived at the scene, sending the miscreants running as they attempted to flee the spot.

Due to the violence, the owner decided to halt the operation of the amusement ride until things cooled down, reports said.

Local media reports claimed that several people were injured in the violence at the Tigri fair, however, no official confirmation has been received about the same from the police.

Meanwhile, police took cognizance of the viral video and soon arrested all the accused involved in the incident.

An official said the reason behind the brawl between the two groups is being investigated and all the accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway, he said.