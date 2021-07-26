Viral video: Bride drives her husband to new home on wedding event

A video has gone viral on social media again that showed a newly-wed woman broke the gender stereotypes and drove her husband to the in-laws home at her wedding event.

The video showed the bride driving the husband to her new home by taking the steering wheel in her hands while the groom was sitting next to her.

The groom was seen explaining the details about the vehicle and later she confidently drove the car by waving her hand before the guest to say goodbye.

The guests saw off the newly-wed couple with claps and smiles.

Netizens appreciated the woman for smashing the taboo associated with the girls for being shy at their wedding occasions and breaking the stereotype for sitting in the car’s back seat with the groom.