Viral video: Bride’s family attempt to ‘kidnap’ her from wedding venue

In a bizarre event, a family attempted to disrupt their daughter’s marriage ceremony by trying to ‘kidnap’ the bride.

The woman, Gangavaram Sneha, a resident of Kurnool district, and Battina Venkatanandu, were in love and wanted to get married, the Indian media reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Kadiam village near Rajahmundry in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India, on Sunday (April 21).

In the video shared on X, which quickly went viral, the family can be seen trying to ‘kidnap’ the bride from the wedding venue and hurling chili powder at people who tried to intervene.

🚨 BREAKING…#JanasenaParty leader attempt to kidnap … Rajamahendravaram, Kadiam.. Thota Gangaram JanasenaParty 7th ward President hit pepper in the bride’s parents eyes and tried to kidnap the bride in the function hall. More Update On The Way..#LavangamUpdates #JSP pic.twitter.com/eAQGPWvVhl — Lavangam News (@LavangamNews) April 22, 2024

The bride Gangavaram Sneha is heard screaming to let her go, but her family remains undeterred by her cries and drags her away, while the groom is trying to rescue her.

Ultimately, the bride’s family’s efforts were thwarted by the groom Battina Venkatanandu along with his friends and relatives, and one person, reportedly, a friend of the groom, also received grievous injuries in the rescue bid.