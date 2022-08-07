Viral video: Bull travels alone in passenger train

BIHAR: An outlandish video has surfaced on social media, where a bull can be seen travelling in a passenger train bound for the Bihar state of India.

The strange sight was reportedly seen at Mirza Cheuki station. In the video shared on social media, the animal can be seen tied to one of the berths of a compartment.

The man in the video claimed that 10-12 unknown people boarded the bull on the passenger train and asked co-travellers to drop it at Sahibganj station. Much before passengers could even make sense of the situation, the people who boarded the bull, tied the bull and left.

अब इसे क्या कहेंगे! अब तक साइकिल, दूध का केन, सब्जी आदि लेकर बिहार की ट्रेनों में यात्रा करते देखा होगा. अब एक तस्वीर ये भी देखिए. मिर्जाचौकी से साहिबगंज जाने के दौरान मिर्जाचौकी रेलवे स्टेशन पर लोकल पैसेंजर में कुछ अज्ञातों ने क्या कारनामा किया है. वीडियो- भागलपुर से दिलीप pic.twitter.com/ELdIfXuE1s — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) August 5, 2022

Many passengers were so scared of the bull that they ran away to another bogie. Some took the unique opportunity to capture the bizarre scene on their phones.

However, this is not first such incident. Earlier, a video of a horse enjoying a ride in a West Bengal local train packed with passengers went viral. The owner of the horse was later arrested by RPF authorities for the offence.

#Bizzare: Pictures have gone viral showing a horse inside a local train in #WestBengal. Pictures are reportedly from Sealdah-Diamond Harbour Down local train. Eastern Railway has ordered an investigation to fact-check the viral pictures. pic.twitter.com/fBPqHD2lNc — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) April 7, 2022

