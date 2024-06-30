Viral video: Cars float in Ganga River as water level rises amid heavy rainfall

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Uttarakhand, causing significant flooding and leading to cars being swept away by the Ganga River in Haridwar. The monsoon season commenced in the state on June 27, and its impact has been severe.

Footage shared on social media depicts cars being carried away by the swollen Ganga River, highlighting the extent of the flooding caused by the torrential rains.

On Saturday, the intense rainfall led to a substantial rise in the water level of the Ganga River. This resulted in flooded roads, with several vehicles either partially or completely submerged.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Vehicles can be seen floating in Haridwar as the water level of river Ganga rises amid heavy rainfall. People are being advised to avoid bathing in the river. pic.twitter.com/XHL0quLW82 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

Local authorities have issued warnings to residents and visitors, advising them to avoid bathing in the river due to the dangerous conditions.

On June 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into various parts of North India, following the cessation of the heatwave across the country.

The IMD indicated that the southwest monsoon is likely to progress into more areas of Rajasthan, the remaining regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, additional parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana, as well as parts of Punjab, the remaining regions of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu over the next two to three days.

The weather agency has forecast heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand until July 4.