Viral video: Cat outmasters dog chasing her

Dogs chasing cats and the latter dodging them to climb up a tree is a common sight, however, a video went viral on social media showing a feline outsmarting a dog chasing her in a unique way.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Yoda4ever’ with the following caption: “In a brilliant move, cat outsmarts puppy..”.

It shows a cat jumping onto a paddleboard that was in the swimming pool while the dog waits to see if it falls in the water.

But the feline manages to float across the pool on the board and then jumps on the other side safely. The dog is left looking defeated and dumbstruck at what just happened.

In a brilliant move, cat outsmarts puppy..🐈🐾🐕💨🏄😅 pic.twitter.com/k517VkJCPe — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 4, 2022



The video has racked up over 397k views, 23k likes and 3,500 retweets with

Comments