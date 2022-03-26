Viral video: Clever dog saves boy from falling into pond

A clever dog saved a young boy trying to fish out his ball from a pond and then retrieved his toy from water.

The incident happened in Shenzhen, China wherein a pet alsatian saved a little boy from falling into a pond and then fished out his ball with a net.

A video of the dog saving the boy’s life has gone viral on social media.

In a video, it can be seen that the young boy was playing with a girl when the ball fell into the pond. While the little girl runs off to call some adult, the boy attempts to take it out himself.

Watching the entire episode while sitting in garden, the canine runs over, grabs the boy by his clothes and pulls him back and even picked up a net with his mouth to get the ball back.

