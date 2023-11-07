VIDEO: Policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for 400 meters

In a bone-chilling incident, an on-duty police officer was dragged for nearly 300 to 400 meters on the bonnet of a car by a 12th-class student in India. The video of the incident is going viral.

In the video, a policeman was caught on camera being dragged on the bonnet of a car during a vehicle checking drive in Gujarat’s Surat.

The video shows a white Skoda car speeding away with a police officer clinging onto its bonnet. As the car hits a speed breaker near a road circle, the officer falls off and other on-duty officers are seen chasing the car.

Read more: Video: Taxi driver dragged to death under own car during robbery bid

The injured policeman was moved to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the car driver identified as Hemraj Badhiya, who is a class 12th student, at Katargam police station for attempted murder. The police have also seized the car involved in the incident.

In a separate incident that emerged on October 12, a 43-year-old taxi driver was killed after being dragged for nearly about 1.5 kilometres by a group of robbers who looted his car.

The incident – which took place in Mahipalpur area of the Indian capital New Delhi – was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.