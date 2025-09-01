Viral Video: Cop suspended for beating intoxicated woman in Karachi

KARACHI: A police constable was suspended on Monday after a video went viral showing him thrashing an allegedly intoxicated woman in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), ARY News reported.

The incident took place on Saba Avenue, where an intoxicated woman, was creating a disturbance in the middle of the road, yelling, screaming, and obstructing traffic.

A Darakhshan police station’s patrol van reached the spot to remove her from the road. However, an altercation broke out between the woman and Constable Nadeem, during which both slapped each other. The cop then forcibly dragged her off the road.

The video quickly spread online, sparking criticism over the police’s manhandling of the woman. Citizens questioned why female police officers were not called to manage the matter.

Following the public outcry, police authorities suspended Constable Nadeem. The woman was shifted to the police station for legal proceedings, and her medical test was conducted. Police said further investigation is underway.