Watch: Cop Tossed In Air After Being Hit By Speeding SUV

In a shocking video that went viral online in no time, a cop was tossed in the air after being hit by a speeding SUV.

The incident occurred in the Indian capital New Delhi where a police constable, who was on duty conducting vehicle checks, was injured after being hit by a speeding SUV.

The incident occurred on the outer circle of Connaught Place on Tuesday night. The officer was inspecting a vehicle at the checkpoint when a speeding SUV suddenly appeared out of nowhere, collided with him, and drove through the barricades.

The constable can be seen being thrown into the air upon impact, after which the speeding vehicle fled the scene.

According to Police, the driver responsible for the incident was apprehended, and appropriate action has been taken against him. Further details are pending.

In a separate incident that went viral online, three men were arrested for bursting firecrackers in a moving car.

The incident occurred in Gurugram in the Indian state of Haryana where a video went viral on social media platforms showing a group of men bursting firecrackers from the open sunroof of a black Ford Endeavor SUV.

One of the men can hanging from a half-opened door of the SUV as the vehicle moved at high speed through Golf Course road of Gurugram city while the men burst firecrackers.