Viral video: Couple captures mysterious light on the horizon

A Canadian couple was left baffled after witnessing mysterious light hovering above a river.

Justin Stevenson, 49, described feeling like he was in a sci-fi movie when he and his partner, Danielle, 32, saw the unusual lights while driving near the Winnipeg River in Manitoba.

The sighting, which occurred last month, prompted the couple to stop their car for a better view of the anomalies, which resembled two suns.

In a video recording, Justin can be heard speculating about the nature of the lights, wondering if they might be extraterrestrial. “I think we’re seeing some aliens, for real,” he said.

The couple then observed another set of bright objects appear in the sky, close to the original pair, comparing it to a fire. While Justin noted the illuminations looked like flares, Danielle questioned if flares could last that long.

By the end of the clip, the couple remained without answers.

Light often plays tricks on perception, leading people to mistake various phenomena for UFOs. In April, a man observed a sudden green flash on the horizon lasting just two seconds, caused by the Earth’s atmosphere refracting sunlight. This rare event occurs when sunlight, appearing pure white, passes through a prism, creating a stunning visible flash.

In May, people in Boston were puzzled by a mysterious neon blue cloud, which turned out to be a regular cloud in front of the Fore River Bridge.

As the Stevensons zoomed in on the light above the horizon, a lens flare appeared, stretching the light more than it actually was. This phenomenon is similar to the green flash, another rare optical illusion where light bounces around the sky.

These mirages occur when atmospheric particles refract, or bend light, often during sunrise or sunset through a thicker atmosphere. Dust, gases, and particles can twist light in unexpected ways, leading people to question if they have witnessed a UFO.